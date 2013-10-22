UK's Osborne defends Royal Mail sale price

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne hit back on Tuesday at criticism that the government sold a chunk of postal service operator Royal Mail (RMG.L) too cheaply.

Osborne, speaking at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event, said initial public offers are routinely offered at a discount and the government had followed advice from its bankers on details of the sale.

“On all fronts it has been a great success” which would boost investment in the company, he said.