10 months ago
Tesco confirms pricing row with Unilever has been settled
October 13, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 10 months ago

Tesco confirms pricing row with Unilever has been settled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England, April 16, 2016.Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco (TSCO.L), confirmed on Thursday that a pricing row with Unilever (ULVR.L) had been settled, confirming a statement issued by the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant.

"We always put our customers first and we’re pleased this situation has been resolved to our satisfaction," a Tesco spokesman said.

Tesco had earlier on Thursday halted online sales of top-selling goods produced by Unilever such as Persil washing powder, Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Marmite, a brown yeast-extract spread, saying it was in a pricing dispute following a plunge in the pound since Britons voted to leave the European Union.

Reporting by James Davey; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Greg Mahlich

