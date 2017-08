The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France, May 4, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) said on Thursday it has now settled its pricing dispute with Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest supermarkets operator.

"Unilever is pleased to confirm that the supply situation with Tesco in the UK and Ireland has now been successfully resolved," the company said in a brief statement.