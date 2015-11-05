Cameron says Britain to take more robust approach to extremism

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will take a more robust approach towards tackling all kinds of extremism, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday, referring to Britian’s review of the Muslim Brotherhood.

“In terms of our review of the Muslim Brotherhood, which we discussed today, that will be published later this year and I think you will see, as you are already seeing in Britain, a much more robust approach against extremism, against extremism of all kinds, and against those extremists who stop just short of endorsing violence,” Cameron said at a news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.