Cameron says Britain to take more robust approach to extremism
November 5, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron says Britain to take more robust approach to extremism

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) meets Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi outside of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will take a more robust approach towards tackling all kinds of extremism, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday, referring to Britian’s review of the Muslim Brotherhood.

“In terms of our review of the Muslim Brotherhood, which we discussed today, that will be published later this year and I think you will see, as you are already seeing in Britain, a much more robust approach against extremism, against extremism of all kinds, and against those extremists who stop just short of endorsing violence,” Cameron said at a news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

