Syrians fear new Raqqa turmoil once Islamic State is defeated
RAQQA, Syria U.S.-backed forces are closing in on Islamic State in Raqqa, but local Syrians who have escaped the battlefield are worried about what comes after the fight.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win a 64-seat majority in Thursday's national election, a model by businessman and former Conservative Party donor Michael Ashcroft showed on Tuesday.
Ashcroft, who has funded a significant amount of opinion polling in recent years, said his model now pointed to a greater majority for May's Conservatives than it had on June 2, when it indicated a majority of 60.
"As always, it is important to emphasize that the Ashcroft Model deals with probabilities not predictions, meaning the actual result may well fall either side of these estimates," Ashcroft said, adding that model results were sensitive to assumptions about which groups of voters turned out.
(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
RAQQA, Syria U.S.-backed forces are closing in on Islamic State in Raqqa, but local Syrians who have escaped the battlefield are worried about what comes after the fight.
WASHINGTON/BEIJING Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its nuclear program have failed, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, ratcheting up the rhetoric over the death of an American student who had been detained by Pyongyang.