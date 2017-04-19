FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Not another one! 'Brenda from Bristol' speaks for Britons sick of elections
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 4 months ago

Not another one! 'Brenda from Bristol' speaks for Britons sick of elections

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017.Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Exasperated by news of yet another major vote, Britons have found an unlikely champion in "Brenda from Bristol", a member of the public whose incredulous reaction to the prospect of another vote became a viral hit.

Her rant against Prime Minister Theresa May's shock decision to call a new general election on June 8 spread like wildfire across social media and newspapers, who said her comments summed up the mood of the nation.

"You're joking. Not another one? Oh for God's sake... I can't stand this," said the woman known only as Brenda, in a BBC interview in the western English city of Bristol.

"There's too much politics going on at the moment, why does (May) need to do it?"

Since 2014, Britons have endured a Scottish independence referendum, a general election and last year's decision to leave the European Union.

Brenda's comments were even played back to May - who had promised not to call a snap election when she became prime minister last July - in an interview on BBC radio on Wednesday.

May did not respond directly to Brenda's comments but said she had to call a new election to prevent opposition parties from derailing her approach to leaving the European Union.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Heavens

