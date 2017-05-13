FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK Conservatives have 18 point lead over Labour: Comres poll
#World News
May 13, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 3 months ago

UK Conservatives have 18 point lead over Labour: Comres poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets visitors at the Balmoral Show near Lisburn during a campaign trip in Northern Ireland, May 13, 2017.Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has an 18 point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an opinion poll conducted by Comres for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent.

The Conservatives were at 48 percent, down 2 percent from Comres' previous poll published on April 23, against Labour's 30 percent, an increase of 5 points.

The poll put the centrist Liberal Democrats on 10 percent, down 2 percent, and the anti-European Union UK Independence Party at 5 percent, also down 2 percent.

Comres interviewed 2,007 British adults online between May 10 and May 12.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Clarke

