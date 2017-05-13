Iran and China conduct naval drill in Gulf
BEIRUT Iran and China began a joint naval exercise in the Gulf on Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has an 18 point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an opinion poll conducted by Comres for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent.
The Conservatives were at 48 percent, down 2 percent from Comres' previous poll published on April 23, against Labour's 30 percent, an increase of 5 points.
The poll put the centrist Liberal Democrats on 10 percent, down 2 percent, and the anti-European Union UK Independence Party at 5 percent, also down 2 percent.
Comres interviewed 2,007 British adults online between May 10 and May 12.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Clarke)
LISBON A forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 57 people, a government official said on Sunday, in what is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest blaze in Portugal.