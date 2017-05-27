FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May's lead falls to 12 percentage points from 18: ComRes poll
May 27, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 3 months ago

British PM May's lead falls to 12 percentage points from 18: ComRes poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's launches her election manifesto in Halifax, May 18, 2017.Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed by 6 percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a ComRes poll.

The poll for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent newspaper, carried out between May 24-26, showed the lead of May's Conservatives had fallen to 12 percentage points from 18 percentage points in a comparable poll on May 13.

ComRes, which interviewed 2,024 voters online, said the Conservatives were down 2 points on 46 percent while Labour was up 4 points on 34 percent.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden; editing by Michael Holden

