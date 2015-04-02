FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM Cameron, Labour's Miliband neck and neck in British election debate: polls
#World News
April 2, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

PM Cameron, Labour's Miliband neck and neck in British election debate: polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALFORD, England (Reuters) - There was no clear winner in Britain’s pre-election television debate on Thursday with Prime Minister David Cameron and opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband rated broadly equally by voters surveyed by pollsters.

A snap poll for ITV television carried out by polling firm Comres showed Cameron, Miliband and the leader of the anti-European Union UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, tied as the best performers in the debate.

However, the same poll found that Cameron was considered to be the most capable leader of Britain.

A separate Guardian/ICM poll showed 25 percent of those asked thought Miliband emerged as the winner of the debate, narrowly ahead of Cameron on 24 percent.

Opinion polls indicate neither Cameron’s Conservatives nor the Labour Party will win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament as millions of voters turn to Farage’s UKIP party and the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP).

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

