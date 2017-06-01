FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK May's Conservatives dwarf rivals in election campaign donations
#World News
June 1, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

UK May's Conservatives dwarf rivals in election campaign donations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives received 3.8 million pounds ($4.9 million) in large donations in the third week of campaigning ahead of a June 8 election, more than ten times their main rivals, data published on Thursday showed.

Elections watchdog the Electoral Commission, which publishes details of any donations of more than 7,500 pounds, said the main opposition Labour Party received 331,499 pounds, while the Liberal Democrats brought in 310,500 pounds.

Labour has said it is being funded by tens of thousands of small donations, attracting an average online donation of 22 pounds.

May's Conservatives, who have seen their poll lead slip significantly since the start of the campaign, have received the most cash via large donations every week of the campaign so far.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

