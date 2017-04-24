FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UK defense minister Fallon says energy markets not working, intervention needed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 24, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 4 months ago

UK defense minister Fallon says energy markets not working, intervention needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon speaks during a press conference after the official ceremony welcoming the deployment of a multi-national NATO battalion in Tapa, Estonia, April 20, 2017.Ints Kalnins

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservative Party will intervene in the energy market if it wins an upcoming election in June because the current system is not working properly, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have indicated that they will include a cap on energy prices for domestic customers in their election manifesto and Fallon said they were committed to making the markets work better.

"There's not been enough ability for people to switch, we haven't seen the competition we were hoping to emerge amongst the energy companies," Fallon told BBC radio.

"Therefore it's right to look at the way they are regulated and it's right where we can to protect people against large and arbitrary increases in their bills."

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.