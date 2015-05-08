EU ready to hear Cameron ideas, seek 'fair deal' for Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will examine any proposals that Britain puts forward to reform the European Union and wants to produce a fair deal, the Commission said on Thursday.

“President Juncker congratulates David Cameron for the results of the election in the United Kingdom,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily media briefing.

“The European Commission stands ready to work constructively with the new government and Juncker looks forward to meeting David Cameron soon.”

“(President Juncker has said) he wants a fair deal with Britain and that the Commission will examine in a polite, friendly and objective way any proposals, ideas or requests that the UK may put forward,” he added, while adding that four basic freedoms at the heart of the EU, including the free movement of its citizens, were not negotiable.

British Prime Minister David Cameron won a surprisingly strong election victory on a platform to seek reform of the EU and a national referendum on Britain’s membership by 2017.

A key demand is an ability to curb immigration from poorer EU states. Schinas said that while free movement could not be restricted, abuses were not and he noted that EU courts had backed national governments which have restricted access to welfare benefits for citizens of other EU states.