EU's Tusk says counts on Cameron to back Britain staying in EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday he counted on re-elected British Prime Minister David Cameron to make the case for Britain remaining in the European Union and was ready to help him do so.

Tusk, a former center-right Polish prime minister, said in a statement that Britain played a key role in ensuring that Europe had a “common sense agenda”, emphasizing the need for a competitive economy, an effective single market and free trade.

“I count on the new British government making the case for the United Kingdom’s continued membership of the European Union. In that I stand ready to help,” said Tusk, who heads the European Council, the forum for the EU’s 28 member states.

“I am deeply convinced that there is no better life outside the European Union, for any country. A better EU is in the interest not only of Britain but of every member state.”