Britain faces dire consequences if it fails to secure good Brexit deal: May

HALIFAX, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday there would be dire consequences for Britain if it failed to get a good Brexit deal, and said the coming five years would be among the most challenging in our lifetime.

May made the remarks during a speech presenting her Conservative Party's policy pledges to voters ahead of a June 8 parliamentary election the party is widely expected to win.

"Make no mistake, the central challenge we face is negotiating the best deal for Britain in Europe," May said.

"If we fail, the consequences for Britain and for the economic security of ordinary working people will be dire. If we succeed, the opportunities ahead of us are great."

