Cameron's Conservatives to be biggest party, close to majority: UK exit poll
May 7, 2015 / 9:08 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron's Conservatives to be biggest party, close to majority: UK exit poll

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives are on course to win the most seats in parliament but will be just shy of an outright majority, an exit poll showed on Thursday after voting closed in a national election.

The poll put the Conservatives on 316 seats and the opposition Labour Party on 239. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is set to win 58 seats and the centrist Liberal Democrats 10 seats in the 650-seat Westminster parliament, according to the poll, released by national broadcasters.

The combined total of 326 for the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, who have governed in coalition since 2010, indicated that Cameron should be able to stay in office.

Reporting by Kate Holton and David Milliken; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mike Peacock and Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
