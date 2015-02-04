Labour is UKIP's top election adversary: Farage

Leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Labour leader Ed Miliband is the top target of the UK Independence Party in this year’s British general election because of his refusal to back a referendum on leaving the European Union, UKIP leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Reuters Euro Zone Summit in Brussels, Farage branded the opposition chief “a high priest of the European dream” and said his refusal to let voters decide on Britain’s future in the EU “is hurting him horrendously” notably in working-class areas of northern England.

UKIP thinks it can take a large chunk of disenchanted Labour voters, leaving Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives as the biggest party but well short of an overall majority and needing the support of one or even two other parties to govern.

Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain’s relationship with the 28-nation bloc if he wins re-election on May 7 and put the result to an in-out referendum in 2017.

UKIP, which advocates immediate withdrawal, won the most seats in last year’s European Parliament election in Britain and has picked up its first two national parliamentary seats by eating into the Conservative vote.

It is credited with around 15 percent in opinion polls but under Britain’s first-past-the-post electoral system, that may not translate into many seats in the 650-member parliament.

Farage was cautious when asked whether his party could end up as kingmaker after the general election, which polls show is the most uncertain for a generation.

“UKIP is going to win seats. Of course we’re going to win more than a handful. Beyond that, I just don’t know,” he said in an interview.

“Across the country we’re probably not going to take a big chunk more of Conservative voters but we can take a big chunk more of Labour voters. So, yes he’s our chief adversary,” Farage said of Miliband.

“The upside potential for the UKIP vote is fairly equally apportioned between the Labour party and non-voters.”

GREEK EXAMPLE

The populist former commodities trader, who likes to be photographed with a cigarette and a pint of beer, said Greek electors had shown they were willing to challenge the European status quo, setting an example for others.

Greece would be better off leaving the euro zone and rebuilding its competitiveness with a devaluation.

“I think it’s devalue, default and start again,” he said when asked what Athens should do now, saying it was inevitable that Greeks would never repay the money lent to them by Germans and other euro zone taxpayers.

“I‘m pleased to see that the voters are prepared to do something different,” he said.

Farage said the real nightmare of EU officials was that Greece would leave the euro and be flourishing within 18 months.

He brushed aside concerns that fear of the unknown would drive British voters to stick with EU membership, just as Scottish voters had decided to reject independence in a referendum last year.

“There’s always uncertainty. There’s huge uncertainty staying in the European Union, particularly now with it being as volatile as it is,” the UKIP leader said.

He said Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond had won the emotional, personality and romantic argument overwhelmingly but had lost the economic case for sovereignty.

Asked why that should be different in a referendum on EU membership, Farage insisted Britain could prosper as a global trading nation without needing the EU’s single market.

Uncertainty could be cut short by holding a referendum within months rather than dragging out the process, he said.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t do this by the end of next July.”

He dismissed arguments by British business leaders that the country would be worse off outside the world’s biggest bloc, saying the EU would be bound to accept a free trade deal with Britain, its biggest export destination.

He said he opposed a transatlantic free trade deal under negotiation because it did nothing to break an unhealthy link between giant corporations and big government.