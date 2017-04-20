FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Former UKIP leader Farage says won't stand in 2017 election: Telegraph
#World News
April 20, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 4 months ago

Former UKIP leader Farage says won't stand in 2017 election: Telegraph

Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU, in Strasbourg, France, April 5, 2017.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said he will not be standing in Britain's 2017 election, in a opinion piece for the Daily Telegraph.

Farage said he wanted to focus on getting Britain's exit from the European Union on the right terms.

"I believe I can use my profile in European politics to put real pressure on MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) to vote for a sensible deal," Farage said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janet Lawrence

