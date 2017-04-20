Former UKIP leader Farage says won't stand in 2017 election: Telegraph

(Reuters) - Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said he will not be standing in Britain's 2017 election, in a opinion piece for the Daily Telegraph.

Farage said he wanted to focus on getting Britain's exit from the European Union on the right terms.

"I believe I can use my profile in European politics to put real pressure on MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) to vote for a sensible deal," Farage said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8.