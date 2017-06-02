FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmaker charged with election offences to remain as candidate: May
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 3 months ago

UK lawmaker charged with election offences to remain as candidate: May

FILE PHOTO: Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative Party's prospective parliamentary candidate for South Thanet, attends a campaign event in Broadstairs, southern England, April 4, 2015.Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that a member of her Conservative Party who has been charged with criminal offences related to spending on the 2015 election will remain a candidate for next week's national vote.

Craig Mackinlay, 50, was charged along with two others earlier on Friday over offences related to campaign expenditure during the 2015 election when he beat Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage in a tightly fought contest.

"The Conservative Party continues to believe that these allegations are unfounded, Craig Mackinlay is innocent until proven guilty and he remains our candidate," May told BBC television on Friday.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

