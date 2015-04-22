Britain's Nick Clegg vows to end public sector pay cuts: Guardian

(Reuters) - Nick Clegg, Britain’s deputy prime minister and the leader of the Liberal Democrats, will announce plans on Wednesday under which public sector salaries would be guaranteed to rise by at least inflation if his party returns to government, the Guardian reported.

People working in the public sector deserve to see the “light at the end of the tunnel” after five years of pay restraint, Clegg will say on Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

The party’s policy would kick in during the next financial year as public sector pay has already been set for this year, the Guardian said.

Polls indicate that a hung parliament is the most likely outcome of the May 7 election, with neither Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party likely to win an outright majority.

Clegg’s centre-left party’s share of the vote has more than halved since it joined forces with the Conservatives in 2010, and polls show Clegg has gone from being the most popular party leader to the least liked now.