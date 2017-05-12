FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says will publish election manifesto next week
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 3 months ago

UK PM May says will publish election manifesto next week

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters and members of the media in front of the Conservative party's election campaign bus at an airfield north of Newcastle, England May 12, 2017.Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday her Conservative Party would publish its manifesto for a June 8 election next week.

With May's Conservatives having a double-digit lead over the main opposition Labour Party in opinion polls, the contents of the manifesto will be closely watched as it is likely to become government policy.

"Next week when we release our manifesto we will set out in detail the five great challenges we face over the next five years and lay out what we are going to do to tackle them," May said during a campaign event in the northeast of England.

"We will make it clear that we cannot continue to duck these important challenges and we will be straight with people about the trade-offs we must sometimes make."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

