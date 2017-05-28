FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK defense minister denies report of divisions in PM May's team
May 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

UK defense minister denies report of divisions in PM May's team

Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon stands outside 10 Downing Street in London, May 10, 2017.Hannah Mckay

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon on Sunday denied media reports of divisions in Prime Minister Theresa May's team ahead of a June 8 election.

The Sunday Times reported that May's team was riven by divisions with her joint chiefs of staff, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, at loggerheads over an unpopular social care pledge which May was forced to back track on after her poll lead shrank.

When asked about reports of splits, Fallon told ITV: "You know this is Westminster tittle-tattle."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

