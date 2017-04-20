FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
April 20, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 4 months ago

May to make election pledge to end EU free movement of people into UK: Daily Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a formal pledge ahead of the June 8 election to end European Union free movement of people into Britain, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing unidentified party sources.

May will also include pledges in her election manifesto to pull out of both the EU single market and European Court of Justice, the newspaper said.

May surprised allies, opponents and financial markets on Tuesday when she called a snap election for June 8.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

