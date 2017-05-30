FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May says wants to keep 'deep' partnership with EU
#World News
May 30, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 3 months ago

British PM May says wants to keep 'deep' partnership with EU

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an election campaign event in Wolverhampton, May 30, 2017.Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted to keep a "deep and special" partnership with the European Union, responding to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's suggestion that the EU could no longer completely rely on Britain.

"We want to build ... that deep and special partnership with the European Union that remains, because we're leaving the EU but we're not leaving Europe," May said when asked about Merkel's comments.

"We will continue to co-operate on issues like security and defence because that's important for us all."

Speaking at a campaign event ahead of Britain's June 8 general election, May added that there were those in the EU who wanted to "punish the United Kingdom over Brexit" insisting that no deal was better than a bad deal.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by William James

