EU's Moscovici says Britain's place is in the European Union
May 8, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Moscovici says Britain's place is in the European Union

EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici attends a debate at the European Business Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain’s place is in the European Union and the cost of leaving it would be considerable, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on French radio on Friday, after British Prime Minister David Cameron’s victory in an election the day before.

“Britain’s place is in the European Union, in its own interest and in the EU’s interest,” Moscovici said on Europe 1.

Cameron will do what he thinks he needs to do with regard to a possible referendum on Britain’s EU membership, Moscovici said. Cameron had promised that if his Conservative party returned to power, he would hold a referendum on whether Britain should remain a member of the EU.

“All economic studies show that the political and economic cost of what is called a Brexit would be considerable, and first of all for the United Kingdom,” he said.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Larry King

