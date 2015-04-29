FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Sun newspaper comes out for Cameron's Conservatives in election
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2015 / 9:34 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Sun newspaper comes out for Cameron's Conservatives in election

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers an election speech at an engineering factory in Birmingham, Britain April 29, 2015. Cameron on Wednesday pledged not to increase taxes if his Conservative Party wins the May 7 general election. REUTERS/Carl Court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s best selling newspaper, The Sun, came out in support of Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives citing the economy, fears about the power of Scottish nationalists and Cameron’s promise of a referendum on European Union membership.

Under the headline “It’s a Tory”, the newspaper ran a picture of Cameron swaddled as an infant, a play on the nation’s wait for Prince William’s wife, Kate, to give birth to a second child.

“Today, after a gruelling five-year wait and an appalling Labour, The Sun is proud to deliver our choice for the election,” the newspaper said. “It’s the Tories.”

Opinion polls show Cameron’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party of Ed Miliband are neck and neck, indicating neither party will win an outright majority in the 650-seat Westminster Parliament.

In 2009, The Sun turned away from the Labour Party after more than a decade of support and said it would support Cameron’s Conservatives under the headline: “Labour’s Lost It”. Labour lost the 2010 general election.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.