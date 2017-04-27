FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Northern Ireland power-sharing talks paused until after UK election
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 4 months ago

Northern Ireland power-sharing talks paused until after UK election

Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire speaks to media outside Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 7, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's main political parties have agreed to pause talks on forming a power-sharing government until after Britain's general election on June 8, the British government said on Thursday.

The semi-autonomous Belfast government collapsed in January and despite fresh regional elections in March, Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists have failed to agree a deal to form a new executive.

That has left Northern Ireland without political leadership as Britain prepares to start negotiations on exiting the European Union.

The British government last week agreed to extend a deadline on forming a government until June 29 to avoid the risk of election campaigning derailing the talks. [nL8N1HT1OJ] On Thursday they agreed to pause talks during the campaign.

"At roundtable discussions ... it was agreed that formal talks to establish an Executive will be paused until after the General Election," Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire said in a statement.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.