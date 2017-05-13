FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK Conservatives have 15 point lead over Labour: Opinium poll
#World News
May 13, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 3 months ago

UK Conservatives have 15 point lead over Labour: Opinium poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters and members of the media in front of the Conservative party's election campaign bus at an airfield north of Newcastle, May 12, 2017.Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 15 point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an opinion poll conducted by Opinium Research.

The Conservatives were at 47 percent, up 1 percent from Opinium's previous poll a week ago, against Labour's 32 percent, up 2 percent.

The poll put the centrist Liberal Democrats on 8 percent, down 1 percent, and the anti-European Union UK Independence Party at 5 percent, down 2 percent.

Opinium Research carried out an online survey of 2,003 UK adults from May 9 to May 12.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Gareth Jones

