UK's Osborne says new government faces big task to bring country together
#World News
May 8, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne says new government faces big task to bring country together

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives at Macclesfield, Cheshire, to watch the count for his constituency of Tatton in Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Burrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MACCLESFIELD, England (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday that the next government faced a major task bringing the country together, after an election in which nationalists won almost all the seats in Scotland.

“To bring the United Kingdom together ... is going to be one of the big tasks we now face,” Osborne said in a victory speech after being re-elected as a member of parliament for Tatton in northwest England.

Prime Minister David Cameron said earlier on Friday that he wanted to implement plans for further devolution of political powers to Scotland and Wales as fast as possible.

Reporting by Paul Burrows, writing by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas

