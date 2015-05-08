FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winning Welsh Conservative thanks unknown penis artist
May 8, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Winning Welsh Conservative thanks unknown penis artist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A winning Conservative candidate in Britain’s general election said on Friday he would like to thank the anonymous voter who drew a penis next to his name on the ballot paper and had it counted as a valid vote.

Glyn Davies, elected in the Welsh seat of Montgomeryshire, said he was grateful for the support, even though he was not sure the artist had intended it.

“One voter decided to draw a detailed representation of a penis instead of a cross in my box on one ballot paper,” Davies wrote on his Facebook page.

“Amazingly, because it was neatly drawn within the confines of the box the returning officer deemed it a valid vote.”

No one was answering the telephone at the Montgomeryshire electoral office, but local Conservative party chairman Aled Davies confirmed the incident to Reuters.

As Glyn Davies won by 5,325 votes, the unorthodox support was not vital. But still, he wrote, “if I knew who it was, I would like to thank him (or her) personally.”

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Gareth Jones

