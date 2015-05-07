FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Conservatives, Labour level in Ashcroft poll as voting starts
May 7, 2015 / 9:04 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Conservatives, Labour level in Ashcroft poll as voting starts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour were tied on 33 percent in the final national opinion poll from Lord Ashcroft on Thursday as voting was under way.

In the two previous Ashcroft polls, the Conservatives had been in the lead, by two points earlier this week and by six points in late April.

Support for the Liberal Democrats, junior coalition partners to the Conservatives, stood at 10 percent, while the anti-European party UKIP was on 11 percent and the Greens 6 percent.

The latest Ashcroft poll had a sample of over 3,000 people who were interviewed on May 5-6.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

