British PM Cameron's party wins best YouGov poll rating in three years: Sun newspaper

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives scored 37 percent in a YouGov opinion poll ahead of the May 7 election, the highest level of support in the survey since March 2012, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

Opinion polls indicate neither Cameron’s Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party shall win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament as millions of voters turn to the UK Independence Party and the separatist Scottish National Party.

A YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper showed Conservative Party support had risen to 37 percent, the highest rating in the survey since before the 2012 budget, while Ed Miliband’s Labour Party was on 35 percent, the newspaper said.

The poll was taken before Thursday’s pre-election television debate.