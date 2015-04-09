FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahead of election, PM Cameron's Conservatives hold narrow lead: ComRes poll
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
China takes aim at high-end solar market
April 9, 2015 / 9:29 PM / 2 years ago

Ahead of election, PM Cameron's Conservatives hold narrow lead: ComRes poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - With less than a month to go before Britain’s May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives had a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a ComRes poll.

The poll, carried out for ITV News and the Daily Mail newspaper, showed the Conservatives down two percentage points to 34 percent and Ed Miliband’s Labour Party up one percentage point to 33 percent.

The poll also put the Liberal Democrats, the junior members of the coalition government, up three percentage points on 12 percent, the same level as the anti-EU UK Independence Party, which was unchanged.

The Greens were down one percentage point to 4 percent.

For a graphic of the latest polls, please click on: For the latest polls: here#section-2-polls

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

