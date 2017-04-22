May's Conservatives at 50 percent in poll, highest since 1991

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Theresa May's ruling Conservatives was at 50 percent in a Comres poll published on Saturday, putting the prime minister on course for a landslide election victory on June 8.

The main opposition Labour party was unchanged on 25 percent.

The poll for the Sunday Mirror newspaper of 2,074 people surveyed on April 19 and 20 put the Conservatives' vote share up 4 percentage points from last week and was the highest for the party in a Comres poll since 1991.

Related Coverage British PM May's Conservatives on 48 percent support in YouGov poll