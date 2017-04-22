FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 4 months ago

May's Conservatives at 50 percent in poll, highest since 1991

Britain's Prime Minster Theresa May delivers a stump speech at Netherton Conservative Club during the Conservative Party's election campaign, in Dudley April 22, 2017.Chris Radburn/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Theresa May's ruling Conservatives was at 50 percent in a Comres poll published on Saturday, putting the prime minister on course for a landslide election victory on June 8.

The main opposition Labour party was unchanged on 25 percent.

The poll for the Sunday Mirror newspaper of 2,074 people surveyed on April 19 and 20 put the Conservatives' vote share up 4 percentage points from last week and was the highest for the party in a Comres poll since 1991.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Catherine Evans

