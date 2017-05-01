FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May's Conservatives hold 19 point lead over Labour: ICM poll
#World News
May 1, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 4 months ago

UK PM May's Conservatives hold 19 point lead over Labour: ICM poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on the BBC's Marr Show in London, Britain April 30, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's governing Conservative Party holds a 19 point lead over Labour, a poll by ICM said on Monday, a commanding advantage just slightly lower than the record lead recorded the previous weekend.

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives took 47 percent of the vote in the poll, with support for Labour at 28 percent.

Last weekend ICM found a 22 percentage point lead for the Conservatives, a record for the firm. Monday's poll was the latest in a string of polls to show that Labour was closing the gap slightly.

"A slight fightback is recorded for Labour, but not to the extent identified in a couple of other polls," Martin Boon, director at ICM, said, adding that a methodological change had also affected the poll.

"Without that, it would have been 'as you were'."

The Liberal Democrats polled at 9 percent while eurosceptic UKIP had 8 percent support. ICM surveyed 2,012 adults between April 26 and 28.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

