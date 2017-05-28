UK PM May's Conservatives maintain 14-point lead over Labour: ICM poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 14 percentage point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 election, according to an ICM opinion poll published in the Sun newspaper on Sunday.

The poll put the Conservatives on 46 percent and Labour on 32 percent, little changed from the previous ICM poll on May 22 which put the Conservatives on 47 percent and Labour on 33 percent.

Other polls published since Monday's suicide attack in Manchester have shown May's lead narrowing.

ICM said support for the Liberal Democrats was at 8 percent and the UK Independence Party at 5 percent.