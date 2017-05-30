LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead fell to 12 percentage points in a poll published on Tuesday, the latest major survey since last week's Manchester bombing showing the June 8 election could be closer than previously thought.

The ICM poll for the Guardian newspaper showed the Conservative Party on 45 points, down two points from a week ago. The main opposition Labour Party's share of the vote was unchanged at 33 percent.

Six other polls carried out since the May 22 Manchester attack have shown May's lead over the opposition Labour Party narrowing, suggesting she might not win the landslide predicted just a month ago.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)