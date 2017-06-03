FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May's lead cut to just 1 point over Labour - Survation poll
#World News
June 3, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 2 months ago

UK PM May's lead cut to just 1 point over Labour - Survation poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silkstone, South Yorkshire, Britain, June 3, 2017.Hannah McKay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have a lead of just one percentage point over the opposition Labour Party ahead of the June 8 election, according to a Survation poll conducted for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

The poll showed said May's lead had fallen sharply from a lead of 12 percentage points in the previous Survation/Mail on Sunday poll published on May 21.

In the new poll, support for the Conservatives stood at 40 percent, down six percentage points and Labour were on 39 percent, up five points.

The online poll of 1,049 people was carried out on June 3.

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

