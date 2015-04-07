FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahead of Britain's election, Labour takes 2 percent point lead: YouGov poll
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2015 / 10:18 PM / 2 years ago

Ahead of Britain's election, Labour takes 2 percent point lead: YouGov poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party has taken a 2 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper.

The poll put Labour on 35 percent, the Conservatives on 33 percent, the UK Independence Party on 14 percent, the Liberal Democrats on 8 percent and the Greens on 5 percent, The Sun newspaper said.

Neither Cameron’s Conservatives nor Ed Miliband’s Labour Party is forecast to win an overall majority, according to most opinion polls.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.