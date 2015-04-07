Ahead of Britain's election, Labour takes 2 percent point lead: YouGov poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party has taken a 2 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper.

The poll put Labour on 35 percent, the Conservatives on 33 percent, the UK Independence Party on 14 percent, the Liberal Democrats on 8 percent and the Greens on 5 percent, The Sun newspaper said.

Neither Cameron’s Conservatives nor Ed Miliband’s Labour Party is forecast to win an overall majority, according to most opinion polls.