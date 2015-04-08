FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2015 / 9:51 PM / in 3 years

Ahead of Britain's election, Labour has one point lead: YouGov poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ahead of Britain’s May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party has a one percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper.

The daily poll put Labour on 35 percent, unchanged from the day before and the Conservatives on 34 percent, up one percentage point, The Sun said.

The poll put the UK Independence Party on 13 percent, down one point, the Liberal Democrats unchanged on 8 percent and the Greens unchanged on 5 percent, The Sun newspaper said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James

