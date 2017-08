(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have a 22 point lead over Labour, an ICM poll said on Sunday ahead of a general election on June 8.

The poll showed the Conservatives at 48 percent, up 2 points from a poll last week, with Labour on 26 percent, the Liberal Democrats on 10 percent and UKIP on 8 percent.

