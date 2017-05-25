UK May's Conservatives hold 8 point lead in election poll taken before attack

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party held an eight percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party in a Kantar poll taken before a suicide bombing in Manchester which killed 22 people.

Campaigning for Britain's election on June 8 has been on hold since the attack and no polls have been published since the bombing on Monday night.

The poll was conducted between the May 18 and 22, the day of the attack. According to the poll, May's Conservatives were on 42 percent, down 5 percentage points, while Labour was up 5 points on 34 percent.

