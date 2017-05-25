FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
WORLD
Business
solar eclipse
#World News
May 25, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 3 months ago

UK May's Conservatives hold 8 point lead in election poll taken before attack

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend the NATO Summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party held an eight percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party in a Kantar poll taken before a suicide bombing in Manchester which killed 22 people.

Campaigning for Britain's election on June 8 has been on hold since the attack and no polls have been published since the bombing on Monday night.

The poll was conducted between the May 18 and 22, the day of the attack. According to the poll, May's Conservatives were on 42 percent, down 5 percentage points, while Labour was up 5 points on 34 percent.

(This version of the story corrects the figure in paragraph one)

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

