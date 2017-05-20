Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, delivers a speech at a campaign event in Birmingham, Britain May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Prime Minster Theresa May delivers a stump speech at Netherton Conservative Club during the Conservative Party's election campaign, in Dudley April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Radburn/Pool

EDINBURGH British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have retained their lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of the June 8 election, but with Labour gaining ground, an Orb poll published by the Telegraph showed on Saturday.

The poll showed the Conservatives with 46 percent, the same level of support versus one week ago, while Labour rose to 34 percent, up 2 percentage points, the Telegraph said.

The Liberal Democrats fell 1 point to 7 percent while the UK Independence Party gained 1 point to 7 percent.

The poll was conducted between May 17 and 18, but the size of the sample was not given.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alison Williams)