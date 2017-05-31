UK PM May dodges question on whether she will resign if she loses seats in election

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May dodged a reporter's question on Wednesday about whether she would resign if she lost seats in a June 8 election.

In stark contrast to opinion polls that have until the past week shown May on course for a big election win, a YouGov model suggested she would lose 20 seats and her 17-seat working majority in the 650-seat British parliament.

Asked during a campaign event whether she would resign if her party lost seats, May said: "There is only one poll that matters and that is the poll that takes place on June 8."

"When it comes to that poll, people have a very clear choice and that choice is about who is going to be prime minister, about who is going to lead the UK in those Brexit negotiations, who has the plan to do that and the determination to get the best deal," she said.