UK Conservatives lead over Labour narrows: Ipsos MORI poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservatives had a one-point lead over the opposition Labour Party in an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper published on Thursday, down from a five-point lead in a poll on April 30.

Voting was under way in the general election.

The new poll found support for the Conservatives at 36 percent with Labour on 35 percent. The Liberal Democrats, junior coalition partners to the Conservatives, were on 8 percent while the anti-European Union party UKIP was on 11 percent and the Greens on 5 percent.