British PM May's Conservatives see lead slip to 17 points: Opinium poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's governing Conservative party has a 17 point lead over Labour, an Opinium poll showed on Saturday, slightly down from last week as support for smaller parties slipped.

The Conservatives were on 47 percent, up 2 points from last week, while the main opposition Labour Party gained 4 points to 30 percent - still putting the Conservatives on course for a sweeping victory in June's national election.

Support for the pro-EU Liberal Democrats fell 3 points to 8 percent, and for the eurosceptic UKIP by 2 points to 7 percent.

The poll was conducted on April 25. The number of respondents was not immediately available.