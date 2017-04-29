FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
#World News
April 29, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 4 months ago

British PM May's Conservatives see lead slip to 17 points: Opinium poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally near Aberdeen in Scotland, Britain April 29, 2017.Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's governing Conservative party has a 17 point lead over Labour, an Opinium poll showed on Saturday, slightly down from last week as support for smaller parties slipped.

The Conservatives were on 47 percent, up 2 points from last week, while the main opposition Labour Party gained 4 points to 30 percent - still putting the Conservatives on course for a sweeping victory in June's national election.

Support for the pro-EU Liberal Democrats fell 3 points to 8 percent, and for the eurosceptic UKIP by 2 points to 7 percent.

The poll was conducted on April 25. The number of respondents was not immediately available.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by John Stonestreet

