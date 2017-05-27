FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May's lead narrows to 10 percentage points: Opinium poll
May 27, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 3 months ago

UK PM May's lead narrows to 10 percentage points: Opinium poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens to the French President during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, May 26, 2017.Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 10 percentage points, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper on Saturday.

Opinium said May's lead had slipped from 13 percentage points on May 16 and 19 percentage points at the start of the campaign.

The Conservatives were on 45 percent, down one percentage point since Opinium's last survey, and Labour were on 35 percent. The online poll of 2,002 people was carried out between May 23 and 24.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

