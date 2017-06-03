FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK's May sees lead slip further, still set for majority: Opinium poll
#World News
June 3, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 2 months ago

UK's May sees lead slip further, still set for majority: Opinium poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May points during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silkstone, South Yorkshire, Britain, June 3, 2017.Hannah McKay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed further to six percentage points ahead of Thursday's national election, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper.

The Observer said the poll suggested May still looked on course for a substantial majority in parliament.

May's six-point lead compared with a lead of 10 percentage points in Opinium's previous poll published on May 27.

Support for the Conservatives now stands at 43 percent, down two percentage points from a week ago, while Labour rose two points to 37 percent.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan

