4 months ago
UK PM May's Conservatives hold 11 point lead over Labour: ORB poll
#World News
April 29, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 4 months ago

UK PM May's Conservatives hold 11 point lead over Labour: ORB poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally near Aberdeen in Scotland, Britain April 29, 2017.Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party holds an 11 point lead over the Labour opposition, a poll by ORB for the Sunday Telegraph said, showing a tighter race ahead of June's election than other pollsters.

Support for the Conservatives was 42 percent, with Labour at 31 percent. It was the second poll of the day to show Labour poll at at least 30 percent, with many prior polls showing support for the party in the mid-twenties.

Conversely, the Conservatives have consistently scored poll ratings of 45-50 percent in polls conducted by other firms.

The Liberal Democrats polled at 10 percent, while the poll showed support for anti-EU UKIP AT 8 percent. Details of the size of the poll, and when it was conducted, were not immediately available.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

