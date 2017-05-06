Explosion in Bogota shopping center kills three, wounds nine
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has extended its lead slightly over the main opposition Labour party in the past week, according to an ORB opinion poll on Saturday.
The Conservatives were on 46 percent, up four points from last week's ORB poll, while Labour was unchanged on 31 percent ahead of a June 8 national election, the poll said.
The online poll of 1,552 people was conducted on May 3 and 4. The results of Thursday's local elections, in which the Conservatives made big gains, were announced on May 5.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
BEIRUT The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.